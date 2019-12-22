Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.06

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.06 and traded as high as $22.29. Strattec Security shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 32,558 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $83.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $119.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Rolando Guillot sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 288.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the third quarter worth $230,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

