SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) vs. First of Long Island (NYSE:FLIC) Financial Analysis

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get First of Long Island alerts:

This table compares First of Long Island and SunTrust Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 28.03% 10.93% 1.01% SunTrust Banks 22.31% 11.40% 1.20%

Risk and Volatility

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunTrust Banks has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First of Long Island and SunTrust Banks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $140.52 million 4.96 $41.57 million $1.63 15.46 SunTrust Banks $10.43 billion 2.99 $2.78 billion $5.70 12.30

SunTrust Banks has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island. SunTrust Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First of Long Island, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First of Long Island and SunTrust Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00 SunTrust Banks 0 10 3 0 2.23

SunTrust Banks has a consensus target price of $69.13, indicating a potential downside of 1.42%. Given SunTrust Banks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SunTrust Banks is more favorable than First of Long Island.

Dividends

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SunTrust Banks pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First of Long Island pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SunTrust Banks pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and SunTrust Banks has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. SunTrust Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

SunTrust Banks beats First of Long Island on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 51 branches, including 6 full-service branches in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 2 commercial banking offices in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions. This segment also offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The Wholesale segment provides capital markets solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management; asset-based financing solutions, such as securitizations, asset-based lending, equipment financing, and structured real estate arrangements; cash management services and auto dealer financing solutions; investment banking solutions; and credit and deposit, fee-based product offering, multi-family agency lending, advisory, commercial mortgage brokerage, and tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also offers treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and provides services clients to manage their accounts online. The company offers its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 1,218 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, South Carolina, and the District of Columbia. SunTrust Banks, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.