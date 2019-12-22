Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Trading Down 3.1%

Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) shares were down 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83, approximately 19,422 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 12,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZPTAF shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

About Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

