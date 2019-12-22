SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

