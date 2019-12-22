Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.54.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $222,512.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 777,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,497,073.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,303. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

