TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Cowen

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.12.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 217.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

