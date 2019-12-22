Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €2.69 ($3.13) and last traded at €2.77 ($3.22), approximately 487,017 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 597% from the average daily volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.78 ($3.23).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.80 ($3.26) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.19 ($2.55).

The company has a market cap of $352.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 491.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.04.

Tele Columbus Company Profile (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

