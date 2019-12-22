Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.57

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.57 and traded as high as $53.57. Terreno Realty shares last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 15,320 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,996,000 after buying an additional 605,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after buying an additional 76,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

