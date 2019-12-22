The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.40, 7,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

