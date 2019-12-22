The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered The Hackett Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $472.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 284.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $173,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

