The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.56

News articles about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a coverage optimism score of -1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.06) on Friday. The Mission Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of $68.66 million and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

