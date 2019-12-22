Thingschain (TIC) Trading Down 31.8% Over Last 7 Days

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a total market cap of $19,404.00 and $10,099.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057676 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086819 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000890 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00069367 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,231.85 or 1.00220273 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

