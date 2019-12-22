Thomas J. Hawse III Sells 2,882 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $78,822.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SMMF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.95. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 25.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMMF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth $244,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

