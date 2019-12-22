Thomas J. Sullivan Buys 10,000 Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Director Thomas J. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $6.96 on Friday. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.32.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

