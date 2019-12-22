Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $75.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRI. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 95.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $73.22.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 446,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 61.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $2,304,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

