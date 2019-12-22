Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Stock Price Up 35.6%

Thunder Energies Corp (OTCMKTS:TNRG) shares rose 35.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 8,250 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 70,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG)

Thunder Energies Corp. engages in the development of new technologies in the field of nuclear instruments, optical instruments, and fuel combustion. The company was founded by Ruggero Maria Santilli on April 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Tarpon Springs, FL.

