Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, approximately 57,473 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 177,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.77) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

