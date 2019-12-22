Tokes Price Hits $0.27 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $361,116.00 and approximately $280.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded 51.9% higher against the dollar.

Tokes Token Profile

TKS is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 49,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,322,984 tokens. Tokes’ official website is tokesplatform.org. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

Buying and Selling Tokes

Tokes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

