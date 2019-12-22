Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tokio Marine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of TKOMY opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.45.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

