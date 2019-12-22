Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 51.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $120,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TOL opened at $39.98 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

