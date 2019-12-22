Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) were up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.54, approximately 3,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 80,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPYP. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.