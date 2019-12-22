Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.68.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $78.67 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

