TransferCoin Hits One Day Volume of $159.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $44,319.00 and $159.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008897 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,193,481 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.