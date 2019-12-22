Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCDA. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. Tricida has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $62,840.00. Also, SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $172,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 705,033 shares of company stock valued at $27,824,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tricida by 69.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,901,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,141 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,424,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,212,000 after purchasing an additional 643,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,314,000 after purchasing an additional 486,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,984,000 after purchasing an additional 447,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

