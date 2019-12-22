Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Stock Price Up 20%

Trident Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:TDNT)’s share price rose 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 34,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 562% from the average daily volume of 5,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

About Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT)

Trident Brands Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing branded and private label consumer products and food ingredients. It offers consumer products, including nutritional products and supplements under the Everlast, Brain Armor, and P2N Peak Performance Nutrition brand names; and functional food ingredients under the Oceans Omega brand name.

