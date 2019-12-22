TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TUWOY. HSBC cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.50.

TUWOY stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $569.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.26.

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

