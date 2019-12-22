UBS Group Increases General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $55.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

GIS opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

