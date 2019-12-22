UBS Group Increases PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $40.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026,972 shares of company stock valued at $34,615,714. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $593,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 109,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 33.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 473,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 118,574 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

