UBS Group Lowers GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Neutral

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.70.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $205.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.25. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $217.29.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. The firm had revenue of $715.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.26 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 32.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter worth $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.