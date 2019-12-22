United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) General Counsel Sells $108,373.65 in Stock

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $108,373.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,552.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UCFC opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $549.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.51. United Community Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,651,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in United Community Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,562,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Community Financial by 64.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 365,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 143,274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Financial in the first quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,096,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCFC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. United Community Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

