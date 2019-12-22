Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.96.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 3.06%. Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. This is a boost from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,214,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 552,805 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 146.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 321,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after buying an additional 5,384,528 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

