Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

UBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.81.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $370.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.04.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 164,400.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

