Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.30

Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.30 and traded as high as $54.15. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 4,053 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UEIC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $200.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $117,013.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,669. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 4,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,735.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,343 shares of company stock worth $703,033. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 794.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 186.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.