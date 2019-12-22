Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given $9.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Universal Technical Institute an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTI. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UTI opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $184.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

