US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on US Well Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised US Well Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. US Well Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Well Services has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.30 million. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Well Services will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in US Well Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 3,649.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in US Well Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

