ValuEngine Downgrades Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvision from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. Microvision has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 1,275.89% and a negative net margin of 574.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microvision will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian V. Turner acquired 35,000 shares of Microvision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 198,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,011.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 83,000 shares of company stock worth $68,450. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Microvision by 230.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 92,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Microvision by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 41,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microvision by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,367,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

