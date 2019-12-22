ValuEngine Upgrades Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CROX. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Crocs to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Crocs has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crocs by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

