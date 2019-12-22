ValuEngine Upgrades Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Noble Financial set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Orion Group stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.27 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

