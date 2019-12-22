VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Trading Up 0.4%

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60, approximately 1,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 46,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,115,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

