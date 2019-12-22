Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (ESGV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2271 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $56.46 on Friday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35.

