Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Up 0.6%

Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $146.24 and last traded at $146.20, approximately 9,044 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 12,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.02 and its 200-day moving average is $136.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.