Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4985 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard U.S. Value Factor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of BATS:VFVA opened at $78.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16.

