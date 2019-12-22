Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4858 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of VFLQ opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.97.

