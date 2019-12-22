Veenendaal Frank Van Sells 1,299 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $188,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veenendaal Frank Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $366,006.24.

Coupa Software stock opened at $149.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.67. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 53.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 48.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $106,580,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 307.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 96.0% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares in the last quarter.

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $166.00 price target on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

