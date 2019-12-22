Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Veolia Environnement from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Veolia Environnement from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

VEOEY stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

