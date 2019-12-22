VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Shares Up 0.1%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.56 and last traded at $47.42, 115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSB. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 149,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter.

