Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VFF. Roth Capital set a $29.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.94.

Village Farms International stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.63 million and a P/E ratio of -54.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Village Farms International’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

