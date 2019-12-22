Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NFLT opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

