Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $24.94, 32,500 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1399 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

