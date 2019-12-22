Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.12.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 660,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 152,435 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,778 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 59.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 34,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 374,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

